Ingredients

Seafood Blend (Pollock, Water, Wheat Starch, Rice Wine [Water, Sugar, Alcohol, Rice, Salt], Sugar, Egg White, Modified Tapioca Starch, Natural Crab Flavor, Salt, Color Added), Dressing (Soybean Oil, Water, Egg Yolks, Sugar, Distilled Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Mustard Flour, Cucumbers, Calcium Chloride, Xanthan and Guar Gum, Alum, Citric Acid, Dehydrated Onion, Peppers, Spices, Wheat Starch, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate [To Preserve Freshness]), Celery

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

