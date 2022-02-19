Kroger® Traditional Seafood Salad Perspective: front
Kroger® Traditional Seafood Salad Perspective: back
Kroger® Traditional Seafood Salad

12 ozUPC: 0001111098048
Located in SEAFOOD

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (100 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium640mg27.83%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein4g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium94mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Seafood Blend (Pollock, Water, Wheat Starch, Rice Wine [Water, Sugar, Alcohol, Rice, Salt], Sugar, Egg White, Modified Tapioca Starch, Natural Crab Flavor, Salt, Color Added), Dressing (Soybean Oil, Water, Egg Yolks, Sugar, Distilled Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Mustard Flour, Cucumbers, Calcium Chloride, Xanthan and Guar Gum, Alum, Citric Acid, Dehydrated Onion, Peppers, Spices, Wheat Starch, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate [To Preserve Freshness]), Celery

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible