Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.25cup dry (42 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 140

% Daily value*

Total Fat 2g 3.08% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 28g 9.33% Dietary Fiber 4g 16% Sugar 2g

Protein 6g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 1.4mg 7.78%

Vitamin A 0Number of International Units 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%