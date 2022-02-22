Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Tri-Color Quinoa
16 ozUPC: 0001111086094
Product Details
- A good source of fiber
- A low fat food
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup dry (42 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3.08%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate28g9.33%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Quinoa, Red Quinoa, Black Quinoa
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
