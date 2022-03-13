Kroger Triple Size Cotton Balls are made from 100% pure cotton. Natural cotton is soft and absorbent, catering to all of your skin care needs. Trust only the purest cotton in beauty products, Kroger 100% Cotton products.

Cosmetic needs the application of cleansers and astringents and the removal of makeup

Soft and gentle for cleaning a baby's delicate skin

Ideal for art projects and creative hobbies

All Natural 100% Cotton

Soft & Absorbent

Lint Free

Low Density Polyethylene - goes into plastic bags and grocery sacks, dry cleaning bags and flexible film packaging. Also some bottles.