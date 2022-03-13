Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Kroger® Triple Size Cotton Balls
200 ctUPC: 0001111035091
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Kroger Triple Size Cotton Balls are made from 100% pure cotton. Natural cotton is soft and absorbent, catering to all of your skin care needs. Trust only the purest cotton in beauty products, Kroger 100% Cotton products.
- Cosmetic needs the application of cleansers and astringents and the removal of makeup
- Soft and gentle for cleaning a baby's delicate skin
- Ideal for art projects and creative hobbies
- All Natural 100% Cotton
- Soft & Absorbent
- Lint Free
- Low Density Polyethylene - goes into plastic bags and grocery sacks, dry cleaning bags and flexible film packaging. Also some bottles.