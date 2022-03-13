Kroger® Triple Size Cotton Balls Perspective: front
Kroger® Triple Size Cotton Balls

200 ctUPC: 0001111035091
Located in AISLE 18

Kroger Triple Size Cotton Balls are made from 100% pure cotton. Natural cotton is soft and absorbent, catering to all of your skin care needs. Trust only the purest cotton in beauty products, Kroger 100% Cotton products.

  • Cosmetic needs the application of cleansers and astringents and the removal of makeup
  • Soft and gentle for cleaning a baby's delicate skin
  • Ideal for art projects and creative hobbies
  • All Natural 100% Cotton
  • Soft & Absorbent
  • Lint Free
  • Low Density Polyethylene - goes into plastic bags and grocery sacks, dry cleaning bags and flexible film packaging. Also some bottles.