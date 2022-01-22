Kroger® Turkey Flavored Stuffing Mix Perspective: front
Kroger® Turkey Flavored Stuffing Mix Perspective: back
Kroger® Turkey Flavored Stuffing Mix Perspective: left
Kroger® Turkey Flavored Stuffing Mix Perspective: right
Kroger® Turkey Flavored Stuffing Mix Perspective: top
Kroger® Turkey Flavored Stuffing Mix

6 ozUPC: 0001111089300
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • Made with real turkey broth
  • Ready in five minutes

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup dry mix (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium390mg16.96%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein4g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium30mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Vegetable Shortening (Interesterified Soybean Oil [High Oleic Soybean Oil, Soybean Oil]), Salt, Yeast, Grain Vinegar, Caramel Color, Soy Lecithin, Onions*, Celery*, Hydrolyzed Soy and Corn Protein Monosodium Glutamate, Parsley*, Chicken Fat, Onion Powder, Whey (from Milk), Spices, Torula Yeast, Oleoresin Turmeric (Color), Natural Flavors, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Turkey Broth.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
