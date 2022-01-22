Kroger® Turkey Flavored Stuffing Mix
Product Details
- No high fructose corn syrup
- Made with real turkey broth
- Ready in five minutes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Vegetable Shortening (Interesterified Soybean Oil [High Oleic Soybean Oil, Soybean Oil]), Salt, Yeast, Grain Vinegar, Caramel Color, Soy Lecithin, Onions*, Celery*, Hydrolyzed Soy and Corn Protein Monosodium Glutamate, Parsley*, Chicken Fat, Onion Powder, Whey (from Milk), Spices, Torula Yeast, Oleoresin Turmeric (Color), Natural Flavors, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Turkey Broth.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More