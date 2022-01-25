Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Unscented Long Contoured Pantiliners
40 ctUPC: 0004126037526
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19
Product Details
Benefits:
- Over 10% longer than our Regular Premium Liner
- Controls odor without perfumes
- Perfect protection for everyday wear, slight urine loss, spotting or even tampon backup
- Super soft cover that helps keep you clean and dry
- Super absorbent core absorbs in seconds to help prevent leakage
- Flexible Protection for Added Comfort
- Contoured Shape For A Better Fit