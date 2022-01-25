Kroger® Unscented Long Contoured Pantiliners Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Kroger® Unscented Long Contoured Pantiliners

40 ctUPC: 0004126037526
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19

Product Details

Benefits:

  • Over 10% longer than our Regular Premium Liner
  • Controls odor without perfumes
  • Perfect protection for everyday wear, slight urine loss, spotting or even tampon backup
  • Super soft cover that helps keep you clean and dry
  • Super absorbent core absorbs in seconds to help prevent leakage
  • Flexible Protection for Added Comfort
  • Contoured Shape For A Better Fit