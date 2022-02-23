Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Unscented Plastic Super Tampons
36 ctUPC: 0004126037606
Product Details
With your busy schedule, super tampons provide the protection you need as you move throughout the day, whether you're running around with little ones or completing an afternoon of errands.
- Plastic applicator with a rounded tip and smooth glide finish for comfortable usage
- Finger grips that are specially designed for easier insertion
- Discreet, purse-resistant wrapper
- Easy-grip plastic applicator
- COVER SHEET - Holds tampon together to help prevent fiber loss and enable smooth removal
- SEWN CORD - Withdrawal cord is sewn the full length of the tampon
- 3-WAY EXPANSION - Our tampons expand in all directions conforming to your individual shape to provide unsurpassed protection