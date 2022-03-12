With your busy schedule, regular tampons provide the protection you need as you move throughout the day, whether you''re running around with little ones or completing an afternoon of errands.

Tampon adjusts and expands to fit your body, helping to prevent leakage. Comfortable Plastic Applicator with a rounded tip and smooth glide finish for comfortable usage.

Finger Grips that are specially designed for easier insertion.

Discreet, Purse Resistant Wrapper.

Easy -Grip Plastic Applicator.

Coversheet holds tampon together to help prevent fiber loss and enable smooth removal.

Sewn withdrawal cord is sewn the full length of the tampon.

3-Way Expansion: Our tampons expand in all directions conforming to your individual shape to provide unsurpassed protection.