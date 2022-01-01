Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Unsweetened Applesauce Cups
6 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0001111081922
Benefits:
- Kosher
- A Fat Free Food
- Per 1 Container: 50 Calories, 0g Sat Fat, 0mg Sodium, 10g Sugars
- 6 - 4 oz Containers
Gluten Free
servings per container
Serving size1unit (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar11g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium100mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apples, Water, Ascorbic Acid (To Maintain Color).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
