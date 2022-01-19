Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.5cup (123 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 60

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 15g 5.45% Dietary Fiber 2g 7.14% Sugar 12g

Protein 0g

Calcium 10mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 100mg 2%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%