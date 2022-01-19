Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Unsweetened Applesauce
46 ozUPC: 0001111085025
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
- About 11 Servings
- A Fat Free Food
- No Sugar Added
- Made with Real Fruit
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (123 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar12g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium100mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apples, Water, Ascorbic Acid (To Maintain Color)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More