Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Kroger® Vanilla Pudding & Pie Filling
3.4 ozUPC: 0001111004545
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g4%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium400mg17%
Total Carbohydrate28g10%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar25g
Protein4g
Calcium150mg10%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium170mg4%
Vitamin D1.5International Unit8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar , Dextrose , Modified Tapioca and Corn Starch , Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Nonfat Milk , Mono- and Diglycerides , Disodium Phosphate , Salt , Beta Carotene ( Color ) , Soy Lecithin , Modified Corn Starch , Artificial Flavor .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More