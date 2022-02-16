Ingredients

Sugar , Dextrose , Modified Tapioca and Corn Starch , Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Nonfat Milk , Mono- and Diglycerides , Disodium Phosphate , Salt , Beta Carotene ( Color ) , Soy Lecithin , Modified Corn Starch , Artificial Flavor .

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More