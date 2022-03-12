Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Vanilla Pudding Snacks
4 ct / 3.25 ozUPC: 0001111002216
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pudding cup (92 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar12g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Less Than 2% of: Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Disodium Phosphate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Yellow 5, Yellow 6.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More