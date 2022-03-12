Ingredients

Water, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Less Than 2% of: Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Disodium Phosphate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Yellow 5, Yellow 6.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

