Ingredients

Water, Beef Stock, Potatoes, Carrots, Cooked Beef, Green Beans, Peas, Barley, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Potato Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Celery, Onions, Sea Salt, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Yeast Extract, Hydrolyzed Corn, Soy, and Wheat Proteins, Caramel Color, Natural Flavor, Beef Extract, Citrica Cid, Beef Fat, Lactic Acid, Spice.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More