Kroger® Vegetable Beef Condensed Soup

10.5 ozUPC: 0001111083710
Product Details

Condensed Vegetable Beef Soup with BPA free lining.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (125 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium600mg26.09%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A450mcg50%
Vitamin C3.6mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Beef Stock, Potatoes, Carrots, Cooked Beef, Green Beans, Peas, Barley, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Potato Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Celery, Onions, Sea Salt, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Yeast Extract, Hydrolyzed Corn, Soy, and Wheat Proteins, Caramel Color, Natural Flavor, Beef Extract, Citrica Cid, Beef Fat, Lactic Acid, Spice.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible