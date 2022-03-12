Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Vine Ripe Tomatoes
20 ozUPC: 0001111091688
Located in PRODUCE
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tomato (123 g)
Amount per serving
Calories22
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.25g0.32%
Saturated Fat0.03g0.15%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.1g
Monounsaturated Fat0.04g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium6mg0.26%
Total Carbohydrate4.8g1.75%
Dietary Fiber1.5g5.36%
Sugar3.23g
Protein1.08g
Calcium12.3mg0%
Copper0.07mg8%
Iron0.33mg2%
Magnesium14mg4%
Manganese0.14mg6%
Niacin0.73mg4%
Phosphorus30mg2%
Potassium292mg6%
Riboflavin0.02mg2%
Thiamin0.05mg4%
Vitamin A1025Number of International Units110%
Vitamin C17mg20%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin E0.99Number of International Units6%
Vitamin K10mcg8%
Zinc0.21mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomato
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
