Kroger® Walnut Halves & Pieces

6 ozUPC: 0001111068854
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Scientific evidence suggests, but does not prove, that eating 1.5 ounces of most nuts as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of heart disease. See nutrition information for fat content.

  • Halves & Pieces
  • Kosher
  • Contains about 1 1/2 cups
  • Per 1/4 Cup: 200 Calories, 2g Sat Fat, 0mg Sodium, 1g Sugars