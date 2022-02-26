Supportive but not conclusive research shows that eating 1.5 ounces of walnuts per day, as part of a low saturated fat and low cholesterol diet, and not resulting in increased caloric intake may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease.

Kosher

Contains About 1 1/2 Cups

About 6 Servings

Per 1/4 Cup: 200 Calories, 2g Sat. Fat, 0mg Sodium, 1g Sugars