Kroger® Walnut Pieces

6 ozUPC: 0001111071429
Supportive but not conclusive research shows that eating 1.5 ounces of walnuts per day, as part of a low saturated fat and low cholesterol diet, and not resulting in increased caloric intake may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease.

  • Kosher
  • Contains About 1 1/2 Cups
  • About 6 Servings
  • Per 1/4 Cup: 200 Calories, 2g Sat. Fat, 0mg Sodium, 1g Sugars