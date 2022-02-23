Kroger® Wheat Bread Perspective: front
Kroger® Wheat Bread Perspective: back
Kroger® Wheat Bread Perspective: top
Kroger® Wheat Bread Perspective: bottom
Kroger® Wheat Bread

20 ozUPC: 0001111008450
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
21.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 slice (27g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Whole wheat flour, enriched flour (wheat flour, malted barley, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, sugar,&nbsp;yeast. Contains 2% or less of salt, molasses, soybean oil, wheat gluten,&nbsp;sodium stearoyl lactylate, ammonium sulfate, calcium sulfate, ascorbic acid, enzymes, calcium propionate (preservative).CONTAINS: WHEAT.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

