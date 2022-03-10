Ingredients

Made with White Chicken MeatIngredients: Water, Cooked White Chicken Meat (White Chicken Meat, Water, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Sodium Phosphates), Navy Beans, Sour Cream (Cultured Milk, Cream, Whey, Modified Corn Starch, Sodium Phosphate, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Carob Bean Gum), Modified Cornstarch, Contains 2% or less of Green Chile Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Bell Peppers, Sugar, Dehydrated Cheddar Cheese (Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Natural Flavors, Disodium Phosphate, Salt, Lactic Acid), Dehydrated Onions, Spices, Salt, Flavoring, Vinegar, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.