Kroger® White Chicken Chili with Beans

15 ozUPC: 0001111083655
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 Cup
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g6%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg12%
Sodium770mg33%
Total Carbohydrate24g9%
Dietary Fiber4g14%
Sugar4g
Protein12g
Potassium280mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Made with White Chicken MeatIngredients: Water, Cooked White Chicken Meat (White Chicken Meat, Water, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Sodium Phosphates), Navy Beans, Sour Cream (Cultured Milk, Cream, Whey, Modified Corn Starch, Sodium Phosphate, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Carob Bean Gum), Modified Cornstarch, Contains 2% or less of Green Chile Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Bell Peppers, Sugar, Dehydrated Cheddar Cheese (Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Natural Flavors, Disodium Phosphate, Salt, Lactic Acid), Dehydrated Onions, Spices, Salt, Flavoring, Vinegar, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
