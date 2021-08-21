Hover to Zoom
Kroger® White Cooking Wine
12.7 fl ozUPC: 0001111004456
Located in AISLE 9
Blended from quality ingredients, our White Cooking Wine will help you create new and unique dishes, from our family to yours.
Nutritional Information
Fat Free
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
White Wine , Salt , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Metabisulfite .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More