Kroger® White Whole Mushrooms

16 ozUPC: 0001111091009
Located in PRODUCE

Product Details

Mushrooms are healthy and delicious and support a healthy immune system. Mushrooms are a flavorful superfood and they benefit virtually every diet and cuisine.Our mushrooms are grown fresh year-round in climate controlled growing rooms at our farm in beautiful Gonzales, Texas.

  • Vegan; Vegetarian; High in Fiber; Kosher Pareve
  • Excellent source of dietary fiber
  • Easy to prepare
  • Great in soups, salads, or as a side dish
  • Natural source of Vitamin D
  • No preservatives added