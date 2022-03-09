Mushrooms are healthy and delicious and support a healthy immune system. Mushrooms are a flavorful superfood and they benefit virtually every diet and cuisine.Our mushrooms are grown fresh year-round in climate controlled growing rooms at our farm in beautiful Gonzales, Texas.

Vegan; Vegetarian; High in Fiber; Kosher Pareve

Excellent source of dietary fiber

Easy to prepare

Great in soups, salads, or as a side dish

Natural source of Vitamin D

No preservatives added