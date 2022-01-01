Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Whole Carrots
1 lbUPC: 0001111091637
There is something to be said for patience and tradition. From the seeds to the sower. From the harvest to your home. You can be certain that only the finest ingredients will become Kroger Brand produce. Our vegetables are fresh and convenient. Enjoy!
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1carrot (61 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.15g0.19%
Saturated Fat0.02g0.1%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.07g
Monounsaturated Fat0.01g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium42mg1.83%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Dietary Fiber1.7g6.07%
Sugar2.89g
Protein0.57g
Calcium20mg2%
Copper0.03mg4%
Iron0.18mg2%
Magnesium7mg2%
Manganese0.09mg4%
Niacin0.6mg4%
Phosphorus21mg2%
Potassium195mg4%
Riboflavin0.04mg4%
Thiamin0.04mg4%
Vitamin A10191Number of International Units1130%
Vitamin C3.6mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin E0.6Number of International Units4%
Vitamin K8mcg6%
Zinc0.15mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Carrot
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
