Kroger® Whole Milk Vanilla Greek Yogurt
32 ozUPC: 0001111004588
Located in AISLE 24
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size2/3 Cup (170 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g6%
Saturated Fat3g14%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg
Sodium55mg
Total Carbohydrate18g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar16g
Protein13g
Calcium160mg
Iron0mg0%
Potassium180mg
Vitamin D0mcg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
CULTURED NONFAT MILK AND CREAM, SUGAR, NATURAL FLAVORS, ACTIVE CULTURES WITH L. ACIDOPHILUS, B. BIFIDUM, AND L. CASEI. CONTAINS: MILK.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
