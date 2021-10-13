Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Wild Caught Boneless Skinless Frozen Pollock
2 lbUPC: 0001111096007
Located in SEAFOOD
Product Details
- Mild flavor
- Delicate texture
- Individually vacuum sealed
- Resealable
- Suitable for frying, baking, and broiling
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol50mg16.67%
Sodium100mg4.35%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein14g
Calcium17mg2%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium180mg4%
Vitamin D0.2mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pollock, Sodium Tripolyphosphate (To Retain Moisture)
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.