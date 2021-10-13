Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 4oz (113 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 60

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0.5g 0.64% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 50mg 16.67%

Sodium 100mg 4.35%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 14g

Calcium 17mg 2%

Iron 0.3mg 2%

Potassium 180mg 4%

Vitamin D 0.2mcg 2%