Kroger® Wild Caught Crunchy Popcorn Shrimp
Kroger® Wild Caught Crunchy Popcorn Shrimp
Kroger® Wild Caught Crunchy Popcorn Shrimp
Kroger® Wild Caught Crunchy Popcorn Shrimp

12 ozUPC: 0001111096385
Located in SEAFOOD

Product Details

  • Whole tail-off shrimp with a crispy golden breading
  • About 4 servings per container

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3oz (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol45mg15%
Sodium930mg40.43%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein8g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Shrimp, Bleached Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron as Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Yellow Corn Flour, Modified Cornstarch, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Citric Acid, Dextrose, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Garlic Powder, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda), Methylcellulose, Paprika Oleoresin, Salt, Sodium Alginate, Sodium Bisulfite (as A Preservative), Sodium Tripolyphosphate (To Retain Moisture), Sugar, Whey Powder, Yeast

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.