10 ctUPC: 0001111084195
  • Naturally & Artificially Flavored
  • Kosher
  • Enhanced Drink Mix with Caffeine, B Vitamins, Taurine, Guarana & Ginseng
  • 10 Calories per Packet
  • Sugar Free

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1 packet (5g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Citric Acid, Taurine, Maltodextrin, Panax Ginseng, Guarana, Sucralose, Caffeine, Ascorbic Acid, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Natural Flavor and Artificial Flavors, Inositol, Niacinamide, Acesulfame Potassium, Calcium Silicate, d-calcium pantothenate, modified corn starch, corn syrup solids**, pyridoxine hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Red 40, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12).**Adds an insignificant amount of sugar.

Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

