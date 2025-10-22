This product has a timed release delivery system that provides high potency iron over time. This may reduce gastrointestinal (GI) side effects (nausea and abdominal discomfort) common with iron supplementation.*

Gentle to Your System—may reduce constipation and abdominal discomfort associated with immediate release iron tablets*

Slow Release may reduce gastrointestinal side effects

Small Tablet—once a day dosage, easy-to-swallow

Slow Release Iron Tablets are specially formulated to deliver high potency iron in a sustained, timed release format. Made with 144mg of dried ferrous sulfate USP, equivalent to 45mg elemental iron

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.