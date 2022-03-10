Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Kroger® Yellow Cling Diced Peaches Fruit Cups
4 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0001111008050
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
- A full serving of fruit
- In 100% juice
- No high fructose corn syrup
- Non GMO
- Non BPA package
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
4.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 bowl (113g)
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
PEACHES, WATER, WHITE GRAPE JUICE, LEMON JUICE, ASCORBIC ACID(TO PROTECT COLOR), CITRIC ACID
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More