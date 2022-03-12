Ingredients

Water, Coconut Cream (Coconut Extract, Water, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Canola Oil, Molasses, Tomato Paste, Onion, Garlic, Lemongrass.Contains 2% or Less of: Soy Butter (Soybeans, Soybean Oil, Sugar, Monoglycerides, Sea Salt), Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Lime Juice Concentrate, Carrots, Natural Flavor, Salt, Red Jalapeno Peppers, Ginger, Spices, Dried Onion, Xanthan Gum, Turmeric Extract (Color), Turmeric, Citric Acid, Acetic Acid.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.