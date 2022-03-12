Kroger® Yellow Curry Sauce Perspective: front
Kroger® Yellow Curry Sauce

11.8 fl ozUPC: 0001111088149
Product Details

  • Indian Inspirations
  • 240 Calories Per 1/2 Cup

 

 

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories240
% Daily value*
Total Fat20g25.64%
Saturated Fat10g50%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium590mg25.65%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar7g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1.5mg8%
Potassium340mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Coconut Cream (Coconut Extract, Water, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Canola Oil, Molasses, Tomato Paste, Onion, Garlic, Lemongrass.Contains 2% or Less of: Soy Butter (Soybeans, Soybean Oil, Sugar, Monoglycerides, Sea Salt), Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Lime Juice Concentrate, Carrots, Natural Flavor, Salt, Red Jalapeno Peppers, Ginger, Spices, Dried Onion, Xanthan Gum, Turmeric Extract (Color), Turmeric, Citric Acid, Acetic Acid.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

