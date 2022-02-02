Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Zinc 50mg Caplets
100 ctUPC: 0004126033184
Located in AISLE 32
Helps support immune system function and antioxidant activity.* Zinc is an essential mineral which may help in the synthesis of DNA and RNA. Its antioxidant properties may help protect cells from the damaging effects of free radicals.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.