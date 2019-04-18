Ingredients

Cake Mix Ingredients: Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Food Starch Modified, Soybean Oil, Leavening (Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Sulfate), Dextrose, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Arabic Gum, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor.Cinnamon Topping Ingredients: Sugar, Palm and Soybean Oil, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, Molasses Powder, Salt, Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More