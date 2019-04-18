Krusteaz® Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake & Muffin Mix Perspective: front
Krusteaz® Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake & Muffin Mix Perspective: back
Krusteaz® Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake & Muffin Mix Perspective: left
Krusteaz® Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake & Muffin Mix Perspective: right
Krusteaz® Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake & Muffin Mix Perspective: top
Krusteaz® Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake & Muffin Mix Perspective: bottom
Krusteaz® Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake & Muffin Mix

21 ozUPC: 0004144911140
Product Details

What makes this the perfect cake for any coffee break? The mile-high crumb topping, for starters.

  • Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake & Muffin Mix
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.071package (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10.43%
Total Carbohydrate36g13.09%
Protein1g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium20mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cake Mix Ingredients: Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Food Starch Modified, Soybean Oil, Leavening (Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Sulfate), Dextrose, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Arabic Gum, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor.Cinnamon Topping Ingredients: Sugar, Palm and Soybean Oil, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, Molasses Powder, Salt, Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible