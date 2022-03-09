Hover to Zoom
Krusteaz® Gluten Free Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake and Muffin Mix
20 ozUPC: 0004144947306
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.067package (38 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate32g11.64%
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium30mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cake Mix Ingredients: Sugar, Whole Grain Sorghum Flour, Whole Grain Millet Flour, Food Starch-modified, Soybean Oil, Arabic Gum, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Mono-calcium Phosphate), Salt, Tapioca Starch, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor.Topping Ingredients: Sugar, Palm and Soybean Oil, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, Salt, Anticaking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Natural Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
