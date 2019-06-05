Krusteaz® Meyer Lemon Bar Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Krusteaz® Meyer Lemon Bar Mix Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Krusteaz® Meyer Lemon Bar Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Krusteaz® Meyer Lemon Bar Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Krusteaz® Meyer Lemon Bar Mix

19.35 ozUPC: 0004144910790
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

  • A delicious American classic
  • Sweet, tangy filling tops a tender crust
  • Easy to make - add water and eggs
  • Perfect for parties, bake sales, or to enjoy for yourself
  • No artificial flavors or preservatives

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.056package (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g4.62%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg3.75%
Total Carbohydrate25g8.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar20g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Palm and Soybean Oil, Dextrose, Whey (Milk Protein), Food Starch-modified, Salt, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor (Contains Milk), Whole Lemon Powder (from Meyer Lemons), Baking Soda, Color (Annatto, Turmeric)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More