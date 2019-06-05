Ingredients

Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Palm and Soybean Oil, Dextrose, Whey (Milk Protein), Food Starch-modified, Salt, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor (Contains Milk), Whole Lemon Powder (from Meyer Lemons), Baking Soda, Color (Annatto, Turmeric)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.