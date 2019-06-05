Krusteaz® Meyer Lemon Bar Mix
Product Details
- A delicious American classic
- Sweet, tangy filling tops a tender crust
- Easy to make - add water and eggs
- Perfect for parties, bake sales, or to enjoy for yourself
- No artificial flavors or preservatives
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Palm and Soybean Oil, Dextrose, Whey (Milk Protein), Food Starch-modified, Salt, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor (Contains Milk), Whole Lemon Powder (from Meyer Lemons), Baking Soda, Color (Annatto, Turmeric)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More