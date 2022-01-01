Hover to Zoom
Kuhne Barrel Sauerkraut
28 ozUPC: 0007819205055
Product Details
Kuhne Barrel Sauerkraut is made according to a traditional German recipe which gives the full flavor. Ideal as a side dish to smoked pork, crispy pork knuckle, and to tasty sausages or as a real treat in fresh salads and savory casseroles.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium440mg18.33%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.33%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C9mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
White Cabbage, Salt
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
