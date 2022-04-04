Hover to Zoom
Kung Fu Girl Riesling White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008600325300
Kung Fu Girl Riesling White Wine is a vibrant dry riesling with shimmering aromas and flavors of white peach, mandarin orange and apricot. Crafted with fruit grown in vineyards in the Columbia Valley region of Washington state, this Kung Fu Girl wine is made with 100% riesling grapes.
- Vibrant and fresh dry riesling wine with fruity aromas
- Crisp white wine with flavors of white peach, mandarin orange and apricots
- Medium bodied premium wine with a crisp finish
- Pairs well with Thai or Chinese foods, fresh seafood and five-spiced pork or duck
- Washington state wine from the Columbia Valley growing region