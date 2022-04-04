Kung Fu Girl Riesling White Wine is a vibrant dry riesling with shimmering aromas and flavors of white peach, mandarin orange and apricot. Crafted with fruit grown in vineyards in the Columbia Valley region of Washington state, this Kung Fu Girl wine is made with 100% riesling grapes.

Vibrant and fresh dry riesling wine with fruity aromas

Crisp white wine with flavors of white peach, mandarin orange and apricots

Medium bodied premium wine with a crisp finish

Pairs well with Thai or Chinese foods, fresh seafood and five-spiced pork or duck

Washington state wine from the Columbia Valley growing region