Kuuma Spring Assisted Pocket Knives are easy to use with one hand. Simply pull it out of your pocket and with the flick of finger the blade opens While open the blade locks in place with the integral liner lock. They feature 420 stainless steel blades and belt clips and reinforced nylon handles. Great for everyday use.

. Stainless Steel Fine Edge Spring Assisted Folding Knife. 4.5" spring assisted folding knife with fine edge. Blade made of 420 Stainless Steel 3mm thick. Durable handle constructed of Black reinforced nylon. Stainless Steel clip and blade wont rust or corrode. Liner lock keeps blade in open position while in use4.5".0.3 lbs