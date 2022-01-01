The Kuuma Soft-Sided Cooler is a lightweight when you need to keep things chilled on the go. The closed cell foam insulation provides all day cold without all the bulk. Sealing zipper prevents spills and allows for better loading & access to cooler contents. The Kuuma Soft-Sided Cooler has three different carrying the handle grips on each side, the tote straps in the middle, and a long shoulder strap that is removable when you don't want it. The rugged, waterproof shell is constructed of PU coated 840D nylon material. Each is reinforced with double-stitching for strength and durability.

. Soft-Sided Cooler with Sealing Zipper - Waterproof Coated Nylon. Lightweight, durable cooler designed for being on-the-go. Closed Cell foam insulation keeps ice colder, longer. Sealing zipper prevents spills and allows for better loading & access to cooler contents. 3 carrying with ultra-tough straps and double-stitching. Shell constructed of PU coated 840D nylon material is waterproof and puncture resistant22 qt..6.8 lbs