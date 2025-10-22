Hover to Zoom
Kylito's Original Salsa
16 ozUPC: 0085292400300
Product Details
Kylito's Original Salsa is the delicious combination of tomatoes, jalapenos and garlic. These flavors are immersed together, just the right way, to give it a very authentic taste and flavor. Original has just enough heat to keep you wanting more!
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9.17%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A200Number of International Units4%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Salt, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid), Water, Tomato Paste, Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Dehydrated Garlic
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
