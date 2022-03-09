Hover to Zoom
L-Carnitine Vegetable Capsules
250 ctUPC: 0001318994209
Product Details
Not All L-Carnitine Is Created Equal
Today, there are many choices available for L-Carnitine, but if you want to fuel your body with the best, there is only one choice - Micropure® L-Carnitine.
Why Kaged Muscle®?
- Vegetable Caps
- Stimulant Free
- BSE/TSE Free
- Gluten Free
- Free From Animal Products
- Non-GMO
- Carnipure™
- Micropure® Quality Guarantee
- Banned Substance FREE
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Ingredients
L Carnitine ( Tartrate ) ( Carnipure ) , Vegetable Cellulose ( Capsule ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Silicon Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
