L. Chlorine Free Ultra Thin Panty Liners
100 ctUPC: 0085271700333
L. is dedicated to the rebellious notion that women everywhere deserve better. L. Chlorine Free Ultra Thin Liners are made with organic cotton, and are free of chlorine bleaching, pesticides, fragrances or dyes. No ingredients you can't pronounce. No exhausted clichés. Just the quality you expect and the authenticity you deserve. By supporting L., you support women and girls around the world. For every L. product you purchase, one is made accessible to a person who needs it.
- Made with GOTS Certified Organic Cotton
- No chlorine bleaching, pesticides, fragrances or dyes
- BPA-free plastic applicator for comfort and convenience
- For every L. product you purchase, one is made accessible to a person who needs it
- Includes 30 super absorbency tampons