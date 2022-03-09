Hover to Zoom
L'Oréal® Paris Unlimited Lash Lifting and Lengthening Washable Mascara - 235 Blackest Black
1 ctUPC: 0007124933585
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Instant lash-lift effect and intense lengthening mascara. Inspired by the makeup artist hack of bending the mascara wand for added control and ease of application, Unlimited Mascara’s unique two-position wand can be used straight or bent to customize your lash look. The bendable brush also makes application precise & effortless, allowing access to harder-to-reach inner and outer corner lashes. The stretchable formula glides on lashes to build up any look with no clumps or flakes. Mascara lasts up to 24 hours.