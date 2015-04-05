Hover to Zoom
L'Oreal Brow Stylist Designer Blonde Eyebrow Pencil
1 ctUPC: 0007124928927
Achieve naturally defined brows with L’Oreal Paris Brow Stylist Designer™ Brow Pencil. This easy-to-use brow pencil allows you to seamlessly reveal a soft, blended eyebrow makeup. Pro-Tip: Start with clean, brushed brows. Using the Precise Tip Crayon, fill in uneven areas with light, feathered strokes. Next, comb and blend using the Soft Brush Tip to define your arch. Packaging may vary.