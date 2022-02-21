L'Oreal® Feria Absolute Platinum Very Platinum Hair Color Perspective: front
L'Oreal® Feria Absolute Platinum Very Platinum Hair Color
L'Oreal® Feria Absolute Platinum Very Platinum Hair Color
L'Oreal® Feria Absolute Platinum Very Platinum Hair Color
L'Oreal® Feria Absolute Platinum Very Platinum Hair Color
L'Oreal® Feria Absolute Platinum Very Platinum Hair Color

1 ctUPC: 0007124924650
Located in AISLE 18

Product Details

With L'Oreal Feria, what you see is the shimmer. Multi-Faceted shimmering color with 3X highlights delivers intensified, brilliant results. Inspired by fashion, Feria offers a twist on the traditional and gives edgy hair color - from bright red, platinum blonde, rose gold, metallic brown, to blue black hair color, these hair dye kits will transform your hair. Feria's prismatic color spectrum is custom-blended by L'Oreal master colorists for bold, head-turning shades – no appointment necessary.

  • The Power Shimmer Conditioner seals and smooths
  • Won't wreck or ravage hair