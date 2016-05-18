Stretch and extend your lashes like wings! L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Butterfly Waterproof Mascara is a volumizing mascara that creates a fanned-out lash look. Its revolutionary Butterfly Brush with asymmetrical lash line shape extends and lifts outer corner lashes to give you a winged-out effect, instantly volumizing lashes at the roots and stretching lashes outward. The unique Cocoon Fibers instantly wrap lashes in a soft, delicate veil to create silky, spectacular lashes that flutter.