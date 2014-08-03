New look and improved formula to our Age Perfect Hydra-Nutrition Day Cream. Decadent, creamy face moisturizer with nurturing oils and Manuka Honey Extract is infused with calcium and antioxidants. Envelops the skin with a soft, silky layer of comfort to replenish skin with 24H of long lasting, non-greasy, non-sticky hydration. Rich cream penetrates effectively into the skin's surface layer to restore comfort and nourishing moisture to mature, very dry skin. Leaves skin firmer, feeling supple and elastic with a healthy glow. Paraben free, allergy tested, non-sticky, suitable for sensitive skin.