L'Oreal Paris Anti-Redness Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream

1 ctUPC: 0007124928371
Transforms to Universal Shade to Reduce The Look of Redness. TheAnti-Redness BB Cream with beautifying beads containing color pigments, infused in an ultra-lightweight lotion to reduce the look of redness.Features:4 Beautifying Actions in 1

  • Neutralizes the look of redness, even complexion
  • Hydrates for all-day moisture
  • Perfects complexion tested under dermatological control for safety
  • Non-comedogenic
  • Does not clog pores