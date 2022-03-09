Hover to Zoom
L'Oreal Paris Anti-Redness Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream
1 ctUPC: 0007124928371
Product Details
Transforms to Universal Shade to Reduce The Look of Redness. TheAnti-Redness BB Cream with beautifying beads containing color pigments, infused in an ultra-lightweight lotion to reduce the look of redness.Features:4 Beautifying Actions in 1
- Neutralizes the look of redness, even complexion
- Hydrates for all-day moisture
- Perfects complexion tested under dermatological control for safety
- Non-comedogenic
- Does not clog pores