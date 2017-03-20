L’Oreal Paris presents Brow Stylist® Kabuki Blender. Soft and creamy crayon glides on smoothly and easily for quick, even application. Kabuki brush blends for fuller looking brows with a soft, natural eyebrow makeup look. Use lightly for a natural look or build intensity for a statement making brow makeup look. To sharpen point, twist up eyebrow crayon so there is 1/4” exposed, then use wide opening sharpener to carve a point (just about 1 full turn). To clean brush, use warm water and dry thoroughly.