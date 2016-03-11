Hover to Zoom
L'Oreal Paris Brow Stylist Definer 391 Dark Blonde Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil
1 ctUPC: 0007124935074
Purchase Options
Product Details
Brow Stylist® Definer makes the art of the brow easy. Shape brows with this ultra-fine tip eyebrow pencil - a perfect tool to draw tiny brow hairs and shape brows for a waterproof, well-defined look. The mechanical and retractable pencil with spoolie brush is used for combing and blending the perfect brow.