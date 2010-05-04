Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
L'Oreal Paris Clean Artiste Eye Makeup Remover
4 fl ozUPC: 0007124915245
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
This double action formula gently and easily removes waterproof and long lasting eye makeup. The concentrated ingredients effectively eliminate all signs of makeup and leaves a luxuriously soft, fresh sensation with no greasy residue.
- Suitable for sensitive eyes
- Safe for contact lens wearers
- Dermatologist andopthamologist tested
- Suitable for all skin types