L'Oreal Paris Clean Artiste Eye Makeup Remover

4 fl ozUPC: 0007124915245
Located in AISLE 18

Product Details

This double action formula gently and easily removes waterproof and long lasting eye makeup. The concentrated ingredients effectively eliminate all signs of makeup and leaves a luxuriously soft, fresh sensation with no greasy residue.

  • Suitable for sensitive eyes
  • Safe for contact lens wearers
  • Dermatologist andopthamologist tested
  • Suitable for all skin types