Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
L'Oreal® Paris Colorista 500 Indigo Semi-Permanent Hair Color
1 ctUPC: 0007124933780
Purchase Options
Product Details
Colorista semi-permanent hair color allows you to play with color your way.Choose your favorite L'Oreal Colorista shades like our Pink, Blue, and Purple, or mix with the Clear Mixer to create custom pastels. Colorista is an ammonia free hair color and gradually fades with shampooing so you can play again!
- For light blonde or bleached hair
- Customize your look and transform your style