Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche® 800 Fairest Nude Lipstick
1 ctUPC: 0007124908329
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Indulge in richness beyond compare with L'Oreal Paris Lipstick from Colour Riche®. Colour Riche® Lipstick contains nourishing ingredients like Omega 3 and Vitamin E, plus the lipstick is enriched with Argan Oil to condition and soften lips. Your lips are kept soft, smooth, and ultra-hydrated.