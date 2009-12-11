L'Oral presents Double Extend Beauty Tubes mascara, a revolutionary lash extension effect mascara that provides up to 80% longer-looking, nourished lashes.

Step 1: The nourishing base coat is the perfect base for tube application. It is infused with Ceramide R and D-Panthenol to protect, nourish, and strengthen lashes.

Step 2: The ultra-lengthening tube topcoat goes to work as the mascara sets.It forms tubes that act like lash-lengthening extensions to form lashes look up to 80% longer. The tubes last all day without smudging, smearing, or flaking.

Step 3: Smudge-free removal is at your fingertips.The mascara tubes remove with plenty of warm water, without the need for makeup remover. When washing your face simply smooth the tubes away from lashes with your fingertips or hold a cotton pad soaked in warm water on the lashes for 30 seconds.